USA Selected to Host Expanded 32-Team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025

Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The United States will get a dry run before helping to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA announced its Club World Cup will be staged in the U.S. in 2025. That will be the first year of the expanded 32-team format, a dramatic change from the current seven-team structure.

"The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men's club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday.

