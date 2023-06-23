Ja Morant's 25-Game Suspension Was 'Appropriate,' Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman Says

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman is supporting the NBA's decision to suspend Ja Morant for at least 25 games.

Speaking to reporters after the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday night, Kleiman called the suspension "appropriate" and hopes it compels Morant to take "really serious steps" needed to be reinstated.

"The thing to focus on at this point ... what's Ja going to commit to going forward?" Kleiman said. "What are the steps that he's prepared to take for the NBA to grant the ability to rejoin the team after serving the suspension?

"I think there's a lot of healthy dialogue there. I think everyone did acknowledge early on that this was going to be ongoing and Ja wasn't just going to become the best version of himself overnight. I think there's many really serious steps that he needs to continue to take."

The NBA announced Morant's suspension June 16 after he was filmed brandishing what appeared to be a handgun in an Instagram Live video in May.

Morant will also "be required to meet certain conditions before he returns to play and will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the course of his suspension."

The league's announcement didn't specify exactly what conditions Morant has to meet before he will be deemed eligible to play. The 23-year-old issued an apology for his actions in a statement released after the NBA announced his discipline:

"I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera—who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me—I'm sorry for the harm I've done.

"To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise."

Even though Morant took responsibility for his actions in the statement, B/R's Chris Haynes noted the National Basketball Players Association could still appeal the suspension.

Morant was previously suspended eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. The decision was in response to his brandishing a gun while filming himself during an Instagram Live stream inside of a Denver-area nightclub on March 4.