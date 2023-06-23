Heat Rumors: Tyler Herro Trades Could Be Explored Before Contract Extension Kicks In

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tyler Herro's four-year, $120 million extension with the Miami Heat may not tether him to the organization this summer.

Shortly before Thursday's draft, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Washington Wizards are trading Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package headlined by Jordan Poole.

Like Herro, Poole signed a massive four-year extension ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, his impending move "has only increased speculation from team personnel that the Miami Heat will explore avenues to deal Herro's own lucrative extension before it even begins."

Miami could potentially pursue a blockbuster trade on the heels of its Finals run.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported on June 18 the team is optimistic about Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard finally pushing for a way out of town. The Heat reportedly made a run at Bradley Beal as well before the Wizards shipped him off to the Phoenix Suns.

Depending on the target, Herro figures to be at the center of any offer for an All-Star-caliber talent who potentially puts Miami over the top.

The 23-year-old averaged 20.1 points and shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc in 2022-23. He's a dynamic scorer whose age would put him on the same timeline with a franchise entering a rebuilding phase, which would presumably be the case for the team sending out the veteran star.

Herro's $27 million salary is also helpful for matching purposes.

Lillard, for example, is due to earn $45.6 million for the upcoming season. Package Herro and Duncan Robinson ($18.2 million) together and you're basically there financially in a Lillard swap (if that's something Portland would consider).

For Miami, Kyle Lowry's $29.7 million expiring salary would serve the same purpose if the front office is determined to keep Herro.

Either outcome won't be all that surprising for the 6'5" sharpshooter. You can picture him in a new uniform just as easily as you can see him taking the court for the Heat on opening night.