X

    John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Re-engaged Jazz in Talks Before 2023 NBA Draft

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz reportedly discussed a trade involving forward John Collins leading up to Thursday's NBA draft.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Hawks "re-engaged" in trade talks focused on Collins, but no deal "materialized."

    Fischer also reported that the Hawks spoke with the Indiana Pacers about potentially trading forward D'Andre Hunter, in addition to having "significant talks" with the Detroit Pistons about Hunter.

    The Hawks ultimately stood pat, but Fischer noted that Collins and Hunter remain candidates to be traded prior to the 2023-24 season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Re-engaged Jazz in Talks Before 2023 NBA Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon