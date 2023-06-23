John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Re-engaged Jazz in Talks Before 2023 NBA Draft

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz reportedly discussed a trade involving forward John Collins leading up to Thursday's NBA draft.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Hawks "re-engaged" in trade talks focused on Collins, but no deal "materialized."

Fischer also reported that the Hawks spoke with the Indiana Pacers about potentially trading forward D'Andre Hunter, in addition to having "significant talks" with the Detroit Pistons about Hunter.

The Hawks ultimately stood pat, but Fischer noted that Collins and Hunter remain candidates to be traded prior to the 2023-24 season.

