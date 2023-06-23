Celtics Trading For Kristaps Porziņģis About 'Balance' on Roster, Brad Stevens Says

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kristaps Porziņģis' addition for the Boston Celtics is all about improving the team on both ends of the court, according to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Speaking to reporters about the three-team trade that brought Porziņģis to Boston, Stevens said their plan coming into this offseason was about needing "to balance our roster" with the goal of getting over the hump in 2023-24.

The trade was officially announced on Thursday, with Porziņģis and two draft picks going to Boston, Marcus Smart going to the Washington Wizards along with Tyus Jones, and Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a 2023 draft pick going to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Stevens also said he believes Porziņģis is "starting to play at the best level I've seen."

It's a bit unusual to think the Celtics were an unbalanced team prior to the trade. They led the NBA in net rating (plus-6.5) and ranked in the top three in both offensive and defensive rating during the 2022-23 season.

There was a lack of consistency for the Celtics in the playoffs. Jayson Tatum averaged 27.2 points per game in 20 postseason games, but he only shot 32.3 percent from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown connected on just 28.8 percent of his attempts behind the arc over the final two playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Losing Smart from this roster does take away a key component of the defense for head coach Joe Mazzulla, but they could be even better on offense with Derrick White likely moving into the starting rotation.

Porziņģis isn't known as a defensive stopper, but he's made himself into a solid rim protector because of his size and length. Robert Williams III has the versatility to move around as a help defender.

Where the Celtics will likely feel the most impact from Porziņģis is on offense. The 27-year-old is coming off arguably his best season, averaging 23.2 points on 49.8 percent shooting and 8.4 rebounds per game in 65 starts for the Wizards.

The key stat there is 65 starts for Porziņģis, which tied his career high and was the first time he appeared in at least 60 games since 2016-17. If he can stay healthy, the Celtics could have the best scoring unit in the NBA with Porziņģis, Tatum, Brown and White.