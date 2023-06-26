Early Match Card Predictions for AEW All In 2023 After Forbidden Door Results

2 of 4

Punk will have wrapped up his involvement in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament in time to build a quality program for All In and based on what we have already seen out of the first two weeks of Collision, there are few options better to combat Punk than the leader of Bullet Club Gold, "Switchblade" Jay White.

Despite two tag team main events, the physicality between Punk and White has been expertly kept to a minimum, retaining the specialness of an eventual showdown between them.

One, White, claims that we are living in his era. Punk is the grizzled vet and industry changer looking to prove he still has enough in the tank to be great, all while retaining a mantle he never lost as the AEW World Champion.

The story is simple and does two things: one, it elevates White to Punk's level, something that should have been done from the moment the former IWGP Heavyweight champion walked through the door in AEW.

Two, it gives Punk a hurdle to clear before a date with MJF over who the real world's champion is at All Out a week later.

A measuring stick for White, a pre-MJF test for Punk, it is a match that will bolster any card on which it appears.