Early Match Card Predictions for AEW All In 2023 After Forbidden Door Results

Early Match Card Predictions for AEW All In 2023 After Forbidden Door ResultsJune 26, 2023
On the heels of a Forbidden Door pay-per-view that heavily featured stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AEW now turns its attention to the August 27 All In extravaganza that will emanate from the historic Wembley Stadium in London.
What matches, stars and feuds can fans of the promotion expect to see on what amounts to the grandest stage it has appeared on to this point?
Based on both the results from the latest spectacular and ongoing storylines, these are just a few.
Sammy Guevara vs. Chris Jericho
The attention entering Sunday's Forbidden Door may have been on Chris Jericho and Sting's first real interaction on a grand stage but the larger story at play was and has been, Sammy Guevara's desire to break out of The Ocho's shadow and become his own man in AEW.
We even heard Darby Allin taunt Guevara on the final episode of Collision before the pay-per-view, asking The Spanish God if he is going to continue to stand by Jericho.
With Tony Khan and the rest of AEW's creative team attempting to turn Guevara babyface in a manner that sticks as opposed to the half-hearted attempts we have gotten in the past, a program with Jericho is the right call.
Not only does it prop Guevara up, but it provides a suitable conclusion to a story that began with the very first episode of Dynamite back in 2019. Guevara vs. Jericho may not have the marquee value that one would expect for Jericho given the magnitude of All In, but it is a program that benefits the long-term future of AEW and one of its young pillars.
CM Punk vs. "Switchblade" Jay White
Punk will have wrapped up his involvement in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament in time to build a quality program for All In and based on what we have already seen out of the first two weeks of Collision, there are few options better to combat Punk than the leader of Bullet Club Gold, "Switchblade" Jay White.
Despite two tag team main events, the physicality between Punk and White has been expertly kept to a minimum, retaining the specialness of an eventual showdown between them.
One, White, claims that we are living in his era. Punk is the grizzled vet and industry changer looking to prove he still has enough in the tank to be great, all while retaining a mantle he never lost as the AEW World Champion.
The story is simple and does two things: one, it elevates White to Punk's level, something that should have been done from the moment the former IWGP Heavyweight champion walked through the door in AEW.
Two, it gives Punk a hurdle to clear before a date with MJF over who the real world's champion is at All Out a week later.
A measuring stick for White, a pre-MJF test for Punk, it is a match that will bolster any card on which it appears.
Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Konosuke Takeshita's betrayal of The Elite has taken somewhat of a backseat due to the Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay rematch but expect that story to ramp up now that Forbidden Door is in the rearview mirror.
Omega vs. Takeshita is not only the logical step given the betrayal and the influence that Don Callis has had on the latter since, but it also serves to elevate the star of the heel.
Takeshita has been one of the competitors the company has pointed to as one of the stars of its future and there is no better way to continue that ascent than by programming him with a guy in Omega that some consider to be the best wrestler on the planet.
Let them have a good, long match that highlights Takeshita's abilities while building credibility for him.
Given this all started with Callis turning on Omega and promising to introduce a family that will tear The Elite down, it could even be the launching point for a new member of the promised faction.`
The alternative would be to run Omega vs. Ospreay III following the latter's victory Sunday night but that feels like a match AEW will hold off on, to really build to instead of booking it so quickly after their latest classic.
AEW World Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. MJF
Adam Cole vs. MJF is definitely the endgame for both men.
The story is currently being told, they were instrumental in setting each other up with their Forbidden Door matches and will now be tag team partners in the elimination tournament to crown No. 1 contenders to FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championship.
That will end badly, the two will continue their march to All In and in the historic Wembley Stadium, will do battle for the top prize in the company.
Whether that particular match is star-powered enough to be at the top of that particular card is a question for another time, but it is the match that makes the most sense based on what we have already seen, without rushing to throw together another pay-per-view-ready program.
Can Cole and MJF live up to the magnitude of that stage? Absolutely.
Will fans be ready to accept that as the headliner despite other marquee stars up and down the card? Time will tell.