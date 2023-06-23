Emoni Bates Pick Welcomed by Cavaliers Fans During 2nd Round of 2023 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates could end up being the steal of the draft after the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him 49th overall Thursday.

He was once the No. 1 prospect in high school boys basketball and looked like a surefire lottery pick. However, his career got off to a tough start at Memphis, where he did not fulfill his tremendous potential. Bates played just 23.4 minutes per game, shooting 38.6 percent from the field for 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on average.

A transfer led him to Eastern Michigan, where he blossomed in 2022-23, averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Bates then jumped to the NBA, and Twitter loved the Cavs taking a chance on him in the second round.

Bates will now suit up for a Cavs team that is coming off a 51-win season and its first playoff appearance 2018.