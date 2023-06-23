X

    Emoni Bates Pick Welcomed by Cavaliers Fans During 2nd Round of 2023 NBA Draft

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 23, 2023

    Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

    Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates could end up being the steal of the draft after the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him 49th overall Thursday.

    He was once the No. 1 prospect in high school boys basketball and looked like a surefire lottery pick. However, his career got off to a tough start at Memphis, where he did not fulfill his tremendous potential. Bates played just 23.4 minutes per game, shooting 38.6 percent from the field for 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on average.

    A transfer led him to Eastern Michigan, where he blossomed in 2022-23, averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

    Bates then jumped to the NBA, and Twitter loved the Cavs taking a chance on him in the second round.

    tdrixxle @coldns19

    Emoni bates such a steal

    Johnathan @J_Jordan___

    I am alllllllll forrrrrrrrrr Emoni Bates at pick #42. Very low risk, VERY high reward <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Emoni Bates Pick Welcomed by Cavaliers Fans During 2nd Round of 2023 NBA Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE

    Emoni Bates is a fantastic gamble for Koby Altman and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a>… very low risk with a potential for a huge reward

    Dominic Campbell @DOMISMONEY

    Emoni Bates a nice player. Low risk-high reward for Cleveland

    BBC Sports Cards @bbcsportscards

    Emoni Bates… top 5 player in this draft.. keep the receipt

    KW @plskillwill

    Emoni bates will be problem for the east in years to come a steal for the cavs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Great value pick for the Cavs with Emoni Bates this late. Send him to the G League for a while and see if he can figure it out. The talent was there at one point.

    Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

    Not sure there was a more talented guy left on the board for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> at No. 49 overall than Emoni Bates. Whether or not he pans out in the NBA is one thing, but the talent and the ability to score the basketball is undeniable.

    Jeff D. Lowe @JeffDLowe

    Emoni Bates is a perfect low-risk swing for Cleveland at 49. Love it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> <a href="https://t.co/wyyHJsp2FO">https://t.co/wyyHJsp2FO</a>

    Sir Yacht @SirYacht_

    EMONI BATES SEASON BABY LET'S GOOOOOOOOO

    Mid-Major Madness @mid_madness

    Actually love Emoni Bates' fit with the Cavs.<br><br>His athleticism &amp; creation abilities are insane, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Very solid value pick.

    Jaylon Warren @Jaylonsetxscout

    Emoni Bates better than a lot of these dudes bruh!

    Bates will now suit up for a Cavs team that is coming off a 51-win season and its first playoff appearance 2018.