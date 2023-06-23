X

    Maxwell Lewis Pick Has Lakers Fans Admiring Front Office After 2023 NBA Draft

    Francisco RosaJune 23, 2023

    SPOKANE, WA - DECEMBER 31: Pepperdine Waves forward Maxwell Lewis (24) drives the ball toward the net during the game between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on December 31, 2022, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    After taking Jalen Hood-Schifino in the first round at No. 17 overall, the Los Angeles Lakers may have gotten themselves yet another steal in Max Lewis at No. 40, the pick they acquired from the Denver Nuggets.

    Lewis was a mid-major gem at Pepperdine and seemed to be a player that could potentially be taken toward the end of the first round before slipping down to Tinseltown and infusing the Lakers with a pretty impressive offensive game.

    The 20-year-old is able to create for himself off the bounce or in catch-and-shoot situations, exactly what the franchise needs, particularly in the second unit when LeBron James is on the bench.

    And with Austin Reaves potentially leaving in restricted free agency, Lewis could help fill the void that he leaves behind with his fairly similar skillset at a cheaper price point.

    Lewis averaged 17.1 points per game last season to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 35.1 percent shooting from three-point range.

    Lakers' Twitter was hyping up the team's front office following the selection.

    LakeShowHoopsᴾᴴ @LakeShowHoopsPH

    NBA really let the Lakers draft Max Lewis. <a href="https://t.co/gEsdePPxWh">pic.twitter.com/gEsdePPxWh</a>

    Audel Del Toro @CantBeatAudel

    Max Lewis &amp; the Lakers had this set in stone. That #40 pick move up was always for him. He's the one. 👏 <a href="https://t.co/0GDudc9H2e">https://t.co/0GDudc9H2e</a>

    RUI FANATIC @therealselena23

    I just have this good feeling about Max Lewis. Something special about him I can't explain it. So excited for summer league.

    DTLF @DantheLakersFAN

    Max Lewis is an explosive 6'7 wing with tons of 2 way potential!

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    Max Christie in 2022<br>Max Lewis in 2023<br><br>Rob Pelinka with 2nd round gems in B2B drafts <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/cyUB5TSH1J">pic.twitter.com/cyUB5TSH1J</a>

    Sean "Spaces" Davis @Sean_Davi

    Max Lewis was the 20th ranked player on my Big Board and the Lakers got him at PICK 40!!!!! THANK YOU SCOUTING DEPARTMENT

    Oluwajomiloju @JomiAdeniran

    Max Lewis is my 🐐

    Ron Gutterman @rongutterman24

    Max Lewis and Jalen Hood-Schifino is a phenomenal haul for 17 and 40. The Lakers are really good at this drafting thing.

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    max lewis is an athletic 6'7 three level scoring wing <br><br>jalen hood schifino is a 6'6 2 way pnr pg <br><br>max lewis is a 6'6 poa 3 and d guard / wing<br><br>acquiring size versatility and scoring on rookie scale contracts is very exciting going forward <a href="https://t.co/vp41NFvwK7">pic.twitter.com/vp41NFvwK7</a>

    Juan 🇸🇻 @LOLL________

    Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Lewis <a href="https://t.co/QIRt87Jfho">pic.twitter.com/QIRt87Jfho</a>

    Kareem @Kareem_is_it

    Max Lewis is going to be the star of summer league for us btw

    LAKERS CHIP SZN @LakersChipSZN

    max christie, max lewis, and JHS in summer league <a href="https://t.co/nNYHORCESn">pic.twitter.com/nNYHORCESn</a>

    Ben Creider @BenCreider

    Max Lewis just got hit with the Nikola Jokic Taco Bell treatment.<br><br>Unbelievable.

    George🇬🇷 @g_martin21

    Max Lewis was a lottery level talent that we got at 40 <br><br>Hope people can shut up about not taking cam anymore lol

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    The Lakers made a significant commitment to make sure they could get a chance at Maxwell Lewis, sending ~$4m to Indiana to move up from 47 to 40. The rangy 6-7 forward out of Pepperdine made a major impression in his predraft workout with the team.

    Brent Flores @BfloBrent

    Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis, and we haven't got to the UDFA yet. Hats off to the Lakers FO today, well done <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/TuRfHcA6Tl">https://t.co/TuRfHcA6Tl</a>

    Lakers4Life @Lakers4Life2022

    I'm terms of purely value, lakers hit a home run in this draft

    Rob Pelinka's Therapist @BrucePurnell113

    Lakers won the draft quietly. A 6'6 PG and a 6'7 wing w/ range. Summer League gotta hurry up.

    Knicks Dude @knicksdude

    This kid the lakers just picked up looks legit <a href="https://t.co/2tHJQx6QrR">https://t.co/2tHJQx6QrR</a>

    Cage 🤷🏽‍♂️ @RayCage

    One thing I don't question is the lakers ability to find value in the draft. Welcome to The Lakeshow <a href="https://t.co/RLTrMvsQ6W">https://t.co/RLTrMvsQ6W</a>

    Lewis could potentially contribute immediately for an aging Lakers' squad that needs an injection of youth and scoring, especially in their secondary lineups. He could be the organization's latest diamond in the rough.

    But he'll also be given time to grow on a team with championship experience and that will once again have title aspirations thrust upon them.