X

    Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson's Top Trade Landing Spots After 2023 NBA Draft

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 09: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    A number of teams around the league hope they landed their next franchise-altering superstar during Thursday's NBA draft, but much of the draft is based on hope.

    There could be a handful of players who have already established themselves as stars available via trade as the offseason continues.

    Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans jump out in particular, and there has been no shortage of rumors around either this offseason.

    With that in mind, here is a look at some potential landing spots for both.

    Damian Lillard

    • Miami Heat
    • Philadelphia 76ers
    • New York Knicks

    Zion Williamson

    • Portland Trail Blazers
    • New York Knicks
    • Los Angeles Clippers

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson's Top Trade Landing Spots After 2023 NBA Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon