Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson's Top Trade Landing Spots After 2023 NBA Draft

Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson's Top Trade Landing Spots After 2023 NBA DraftJune 23, 2023
A number of teams around the league hope they landed their next franchise-altering superstar during Thursday's NBA draft, but much of the draft is based on hope.
There could be a handful of players who have already established themselves as stars available via trade as the offseason continues.
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans jump out in particular, and there has been no shortage of rumors around either this offseason.
With that in mind, here is a look at some potential landing spots for both.
Damian Lillard
- Miami Heat
- Philadelphia 76ers
- New York Knicks
Zion Williamson
- Portland Trail Blazers
- New York Knicks
- Los Angeles Clippers
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.