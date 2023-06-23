Woj: Zion Williamson Wasn't 'Offered' to Any Teams by Pelicans in NBA Trade Talks

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Amid reports that the New Orleans Pelicans wanted to trade up into the top three of Thursday's NBA draft, there were questions surrounding Zion Williamson's future in the Big Easy.

But according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that future was never in doubt throughout the predraft process. He reported during the network's draft broadcast that the 2019 No. 1 pick was never in a trade offer as the organization attempted to move up.

The Pelicans seem committed to Williamson despite his struggles to remain on the court.

"I did not find a general manager in the league who told me they were offered Zion Williamson in any trade talks here in recent weeks," Wojnarowski reported. "Now, New Orleans did try to package this No. 14 pick and some other future assets to move up in the draft. They were unable to do so. But Zion Williamson has been in the Pelicans practice facility more this offseason than in recent years. Listen, he only played 29 games last season, dominant when he was on the floor. This is an organization that so far remains committed to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram."

Instead of moving up, New Orleans wound up staying put at No. 14 and selected UConn's Jordan Hawkins, one of the best shooters in the draft.

