    Jalen Hood-Schifino Impresses Lakers Twitter After Going No. 17 In 2023 NBA Draft

    Doric SamJune 23, 2023

    Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Miami in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    AP Photo/Hans Pennink

    The Los Angeles Lakers selected former Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 pick in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft.

    Hood-Schifino was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his lone season in Bloomington. He's a versatile scorer who can play on or off the ball and use his athleticism to attack the rim.

    Hood-Schifino joins a Lakers team with hopes of competing for an NBA championship next season led by the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

    Analysts and Lakers fans on Twitter applauded the pick of Hood-Schifino, as he provides some much-needed youthful energy to a veteran-laden team:

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Jalen Hood-Schifino is a nice add for the Lakers.<br><br>Gives LA another ball handler while retaining size on defense. It's important he improve as shooter (30.4% on spot-up 3s in college) but he has good touch from midrange and the line so it's a strong bet that he figures it out. <a href="https://t.co/KoFeYPckaf">pic.twitter.com/KoFeYPckaf</a>

    The Field of 68 @TheFieldOf68

    "Hood-Schifino is the guy to me who, if you put him as your PG, at his size, I really think he has a chance to be SPECIAL" - <a href="https://twitter.com/r22childress?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@r22childress</a><br><br>LIVE NBA DRAFT REACTION: <a href="https://t.co/cpnvlpo75d">https://t.co/cpnvlpo75d</a><a href="https://t.co/tVm94f5MJ1">https://t.co/tVm94f5MJ1</a>

    Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

    Love the Hood-Schifino pick for the Lakers. He'll be able to help next year and gives them a lot of upside for years to come.

    Jake @jakeweingarten

    The cameras are beginning to swarm Jalen Hood-Schifino, he is going to be headed to the Lakers. Wow, I actually really love this pick for the Lakers. He's going to play. Real deal value.

    Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres

    FWIW: The one player that I consistently heard from NBA people, workout people etc., who was better than they expected in pre-draft workouts was - Jalen Hood Schifino.<br><br>Think he is going to be an excellent pro.<br><br>Lakers got a good one 😏😏

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    Assuming the Lakers keep the pick, that is stupid good value at 17 with Hood-Schafino. Checks a LOT of boxes.

    Josh @JRFromTheHill

    Jalen Hood Schifino was my favourite player in college basketball this year. A great pick for the Lakers.

    Ben Cooper @BenCooperNBA

    Hood-Schifino is a two-way player that is a good ball handler and decision maker<br><br>He could be an impact player in his rookie campaign, but needs to improve as a three-point shooter

    OpmJay @JayBeGreat

    Lakers got a ball handler. I like the pick

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    Switchable defender who can guard multiple positions<br><br>Can handle the ball and create, operates well out of the PnR<br><br>Gonna need to improve his outside shooting<br><br>In the end, the Lakers scouts have more than earned the benefit of the doubt with their recent drafting history

    The Lakers were left dissatisfied after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. James will be turning 39 in December, so Los Angeles' window for title contention might not stay open for much longer.

    The Lakers can only hope that Hood-Schifino will eventually take the reins from James as their floor general of the future.

