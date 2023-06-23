Jalen Hood-Schifino Impresses Lakers Twitter After Going No. 17 In 2023 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Hans Pennink

The Los Angeles Lakers selected former Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 pick in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft.

Hood-Schifino was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his lone season in Bloomington. He's a versatile scorer who can play on or off the ball and use his athleticism to attack the rim.

Hood-Schifino joins a Lakers team with hopes of competing for an NBA championship next season led by the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Analysts and Lakers fans on Twitter applauded the pick of Hood-Schifino, as he provides some much-needed youthful energy to a veteran-laden team:

The Lakers were left dissatisfied after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. James will be turning 39 in December, so Los Angeles' window for title contention might not stay open for much longer.

The Lakers can only hope that Hood-Schifino will eventually take the reins from James as their floor general of the future.