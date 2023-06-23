Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine's Top Trade Landing Spots After 2023 NBA Draft

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A few big-name veterans were traded prior to Thursday's NBA draft, including Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porziņģis and Chris Paul. It's certainly possible that other veterans find themselves headed out of town via trade, and two names that have been discussed in rumors are Deandre Ayton and Zach LaVine.

Ayton, the Phoenix Suns center, just completed his fifth season in town. However, it's possible that his time in Arizona is coming to an end. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported some crucial updates on Ayton following the Beal trade:

ESPN's Tim MacMahon also reported on May 12 that the Suns were expected to "aggressively explore the trade market" for him.

Meanwhile, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that LaVine is in "trade rumors yet again."

"Whether the Bulls are gauging LaVine's market simply because he produces their greatest trade return or because management and the coaching staff has questions about his status as franchise cornerstone depends on who's doing the talking," Johnson reported on Tuesday. "Both theories exist."

The asking price is reportedly massive for LaVine with a league source telling Johnson that "the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine." Another source said that "one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing."

However, Matt Moore of Action Network reported that the Bulls haven't gotten anything close to that offer and look to now run it back with LaVine in 2023-24.

Ultimately, both Ayton and LaVine have stuck in their respective towns despite a litany of trade rumors, but here are three possibilities if they end up moving down the road.

Ayton: Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers

LaVine: New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic

