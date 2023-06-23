X

    Scoot Henderson Has Blazers Fans Dreaming of Damian Lillard Pairing After NBA Draft

    Julia StumbaughJune 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Scoot Henderson arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Trail Blazers fans have a new reason to hope Damian Lillard stays in Portland.

    The Blazers kept their No. 3 pick Thursday night in order to select G League star Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA draft.

    After 11 seasons and no deep playoff runs with Portland, Lillard said in April that he wants the team to add veterans instead of youth. Despite that, Blazers fans are hoping they will get to see Lillard and 19-year-old Henderson play together next season.

    AJ Tiell @SportsAppealAJ

    Lillard and Scoot is tough🔥

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Dame Lillard winning a ring with Scoot Henderson

    dave smith @davesportsgod

    The way Dame can create off the dribble and step back &amp; shoot it like Steph Curry, combined with Scoot's unbelievable ability to attack the rim &amp; finish, this is going to be a fun backcourt to watch. Now don't screw it up &amp; trade Lillard, Blazers.

    ben pfeifer @bjpf_

    scoot henderson and damian lillard are a dream offensive backcourt; lillard's shooting and scoot's passing and driving are perfect complements.<br><br>keeping scoot would be very, very wise

    🗽💯🥷🏾 @J_Steezo_2G

    Scoot can ball he gon do good next to lillard

    Anfernee Simons has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, but the acquisition of another star guard has Portland fans dreaming of what the team's guard depth could look like if the Blazers are done making moves.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Damian Lillard<br>Scoot Henderson <br>Anfernee Simons<br>Shaedon Sharpe<br><br>Unreal guard depth for Portland. 🔥

    Swipa @SwipaCam

    The Portland Trailblazers<br><br>Damian Lillard<br>Scoot Henderson<br>Anfernee Simons<br>Shaedon Sharpe<br><br>Is this the best guard rotation in the NBA? <a href="https://t.co/tZoEU4lPAC">pic.twitter.com/tZoEU4lPAC</a>

    Henderson was a five-star recruit out of the 2021 high school class after a record-breaking career for Carlton J. Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia.

    He passed up on his senior year of high school and turned down offers from Georgia and Auburn to join the NBA G League Ignite, where he established himself as a consensus top-three pick in the 2023 draft by averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists through 19 games last season.

    Despite the hype surrounding his arrival in the NBA, his turnover rate and shooting inconsistencies have indicated he might need time to develop. Some basketball fans are already imagining how Lillard, who has two years remaining on his contract wants to win now, will feel about that.

    Playmaker Betting @playmakerbet

    Damian Lillard seeing the Blazers draft Scoot Henderson <a href="https://t.co/5Uh9kxDHhQ">pic.twitter.com/5Uh9kxDHhQ</a>

    iregretlikingsports @Jimmy2424555

    Damian Lillard looking at Scoot Henderson Day 1 at practice <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraft</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraft2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraft2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/BWmGb5Za89">pic.twitter.com/BWmGb5Za89</a>

    Henderson said Wednesday he can complement Lillard's game "in many ways." If these Blazers fans get their way, he will get the chance to prove that next season.