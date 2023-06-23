X

    Gradey Dick Hyped As a 'Steal' by Fans After Raptors Take SG in 2023 NBA Draft

    Julia StumbaughJune 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Players selected in the teens of the NBA draft first round can turn into stars. It happened with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 11, 2018) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 15, 2013).

    Toronto fans are hoping the Raptors have found the next hidden gem with Gradey Dick.

    Dick, who recently set the Kansas freshman record for single-season three-pointers with 83, is being hailed as a steal after the Raptors grabbed him at No. 13.

    dylanfaler @dylan_faler

    Gradey Dick Went 13th to Toronto might be a Steal might be the best Pure shooter in draft 👀

    Mihir Ved @mihirved_

    Gradey Dick going at 13 is going to be a steal. Good for Toronto

    Jacob @JacobKhaldarov

    Gradey Dick gonna be the steal of the draft

    Kevin @KevinEscobar00

    Gradey dick gonna be the steal of the draft!!!!

    DJ @Jones_David

    The Raptors continue to draft well. Gradey Dick at 13 feels like a steal.

    Jake Price @__jake_price__

    Grady Dick a steal for Toronto ngl

    Dick was a 5-star recruit out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, where he was named the 2022 Gatorade Male Basketball Player of the Year. He's in good company: Winners of the high school honor include Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, as well as Jrue Holiday, Andrew Wiggins, Ben Simmons, and Jayson Tatum.

    As a freshman at Kansas, Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 36 starts to help the program finish atop the Big 12. He then led the Jayhawks with 9.0 rebounds per game during the NCAA tournament.

    Perhaps most importantly, Dick shot over 40 percent from three-point range on nearly six attempts per game throughout the season.

    jack @janderson22_

    toronto needs shooting. gradey dick can shoot it.

    Gradey Dick Hyped As a 'Steal' by Fans After Raptors Take SG in 2023 NBA Draft
    anonymous @TheOnlyChirpy

    <a href="https://twitter.com/gradey_dick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gradey_dick</a> gonna make a difference for the raptors I can feel it coming 🔥 ROTY vibes, shoot confident and pull up lots we need it

    akshat jain @akshatjain_i_am

    Gradey Dick is a great fit for the Raptors, he's gonna be a star <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KUbball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KUbball</a>

    A Tribe Called Kekz @R_Kekz

    Gradey Dick and Scottie Barnes idm that duo. He has his shooter

    Dennis Garcia @DNiceNotSoNice

    Gradey Dick and Scottie Barnes about make some crazy passes to eachother. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a>

    Dick recorded a 40-inch vertical and a nearly seven-foot wingspan at the 2023 NBA Draft Combine. He named Indiana Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, one of the best shooters in NBA history, as one of his inspirations.

    With shooting potential like that, Raptors fans will hope Dick will soon be making NBA headlines for more reasons than his sparkling sartorial choices.