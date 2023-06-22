Brandon Miller: Night of Fatal Shooting 'Could've Changed My Whole Career'

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Former Alabama forward Brandon Miller had a sit-down interview with ESPN's Jeremy Schaap that aired Thursday and was asked about the night of the fatal shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris.

"I can't really tell you what all happened that night due to the fact it's still an active investigation," he said. "But I can tell you what I learned. The main thing I learned was just always be aware of who you surround yourself by and what you're surrounded by. That night all could've changed my whole career in just a heartbeat."

As Michael Rothstein of ESPN noted in March, Tuscaloosa police investigator Branden Culpepper testified that Miller's former teammate, Darius Miles, texted Miller to bring a gun to the scene before Harris was fatally shot in January.

Schaap pointed out that Miller was in the front seat of a car that ended up with two bullet holes in the windshield and then asked Miller how he felt when he discovered someone died that January night.

"It was definitely not a good thing to hear, due to the fact that I was there at the scene," he said. "It kind of put me in a place that no 20-year-old wants to be."

Rothstein noted Miles and his friend, Michael Lynn Davis, were charged with capital murder.

Miller was not charged with any crime.

Alabama allowed him to play out the rest of the season without suspension. He is expected to be drafted in the top three picks of Thursday's NBA draft.