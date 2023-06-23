Victor Wembanyama Celebrated by Fans After Going No. 1 to Spurs in 2023 NBA Draft

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

After months of anticipation, Victor Wembanyama is officially a Spur.



The San Antonio Spurs selected the French phenom with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Wembanyama is expected to be the face of the Spurs organization for the foreseeable future, and fans couldn't contain their excitement when they finally heard his name called first overall:

Wembanyama was always expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft following a standout season with the Metropolitans 92 of France's LNB Pro A in 2022-23.

The 19-year-old averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in 34 games last season while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from deep. He also helped lead the Metropolitans 92 to the LNB Pro A Finals.

Wembanyama is arguably the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003, and he has some pretty high expectations entering his rookie season. If his career in France is any indication of how he'll perform in the NBA, fans are certainly in for a treat.