    Victor Wembanyama Celebrated by Fans After Going No. 1 to Spurs in 2023 NBA Draft

    Erin WalshJune 23, 2023

    French basketball player Victor Wembanyama (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being picked by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Draft at Barclays Center in New York city, on June 22, 2023. France's Victor Wembanyama was chosen with the top pick in the NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs on June 22, 2023, sparking wild celebrations as the Texas club reveled in landing the gifted teenager seen as a once-in-a-generation talent. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

    After months of anticipation, Victor Wembanyama is officially a Spur.

    The San Antonio Spurs selected the French phenom with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SPURS OFFICIALLY DRAFT VICTOR WEMBANYAMA 🔥<br><br>Is he the NBA's next phenom? <a href="https://t.co/L7d36NTw5N">pic.twitter.com/L7d36NTw5N</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    WEMBY IS A SPUR ⭐️<br><br>Lock for rookie of the year? <a href="https://t.co/KuyVTWgpQN">pic.twitter.com/KuyVTWgpQN</a>

    Wembanyama is expected to be the face of the Spurs organization for the foreseeable future, and fans couldn't contain their excitement when they finally heard his name called first overall:

    Joaquin Castro @JoaquinCastrotx

    It's official - Victor Wembanyama is a San Antonio Spur! Welcome to our city, Wemby - and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSpursGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSpursGo</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Spurs 1st overall draft picks in their first NBA season — <br><br>David Robinson:<br>— Rookie of the Year<br>— All-Star<br><br>Tim Duncan:<br>— Rookie of the Year<br>— All-Star <br><br>Victor Wembanyama:<br>— ???<br>— ??? <a href="https://t.co/p2emTu7Ynr">pic.twitter.com/p2emTu7Ynr</a>

    Melissa A. 🦉 @mz_rocko

    LET'S GO!!! It's time!!! Wembanyama!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOSPURSGO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOSPURSGO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraft2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraft2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/L8W7kjgz7e">pic.twitter.com/L8W7kjgz7e</a>

    Kevin🅿️🅿️ @KevStar30

    Victor Wembanyama is simply the best prospect I've ever seen. Spurs got something above a generational talent.

    Jody Oehler @radiojody

    Big Vic Wembanyama will be the best player in the NBA by the end of his 2nd year in the league.

    Trey Felder @TbirdTr3y_10

    WELCOME TO SAN ANTONIO, VICTOR WEMBANYAMA!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/1Pick?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#1Pick</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanAntonio?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanAntonio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSpursGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSpursGo</a> 🏀🏀🏀

    Pounding the Rock @poundingtherock

    The San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama!!!!

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    THERE IT IS<br>I CAN'T BELIEVE IT REALLY HAPPENED<br>VICTOR WEMBANYAMA<br>THE SPURS ARE BACK<br>😭😭😭😭😭

    Solo @YT_Solo

    WEMBY JUST GOT DRAFTED 1st TO THE SPURS OMG

    Kevin Chiang, MD, MEd @KevinCChiang

    Excited to see how Wembanyama does on the Spurs... a lot of hype and pressure heading into the league

    Wembanyama was always expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft following a standout season with the Metropolitans 92 of France's LNB Pro A in 2022-23.

    The 19-year-old averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in 34 games last season while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from deep. He also helped lead the Metropolitans 92 to the LNB Pro A Finals.

    Wembanyama is arguably the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003, and he has some pretty high expectations entering his rookie season. If his career in France is any indication of how he'll perform in the NBA, fans are certainly in for a treat.

