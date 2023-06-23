Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2023: Latest Details on Top Rookie Signings

Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2023: Latest Details on Top Rookie SigningsJune 23, 2023
The 2023 NBA draft was completed on Thursday night, with 58 players selected overall to create an impressive rookie class. However, a number of talented players were left undrafted, giving teams the opportunity to further add youngsters hungry to fight for roster spots.
Here's a look at the latest post-draft signings who earned two-way contracts and will get the opportunity to prove themselves in summer league:
Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors made arguably the biggest splash on the undrafted free agent market, signing one of the darlings of the 2023 NCAA tournament in former Kansas State point guard Markquis Nowell:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Undrafted guard Markquis Nowell – who set an NCAA tournament record for assists (19) on Kansas State's Elite 8 run – has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.
Nowell's historic performance in the Wildcats' Sweet 16 win over Michigan State was one of the most memorable moments of March Madness this year, and it was impressive to watch the diminutive 5'8" floor general probe his way through defenses throughout Kansas State's tournament run.
The Raptors weren't the only team active on the phones after the draft came to an end.
San Antonio Spurs
Philadelphia 76ers
Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Undrafted free agent Javan Johnson out of DePaul has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Daniel Hazan of <a href="https://twitter.com/hazansportsmgmt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hazansportsmgmt</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>.
Chicago Bulls
