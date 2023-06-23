X

    Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2023: Latest Details on Top Rookie Signings

    Doric SamJune 23, 2023

    Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    The 2023 NBA draft was completed on Thursday night, with 58 players selected overall to create an impressive rookie class. However, a number of talented players were left undrafted, giving teams the opportunity to further add youngsters hungry to fight for roster spots.

    Here's a look at the latest post-draft signings who earned two-way contracts and will get the opportunity to prove themselves in summer league:

    Toronto Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors made arguably the biggest splash on the undrafted free agent market, signing one of the darlings of the 2023 NCAA tournament in former Kansas State point guard Markquis Nowell:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Undrafted guard Markquis Nowell – who set an NCAA tournament record for assists (19) on Kansas State's Elite 8 run – has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Nowell's historic performance in the Wildcats' Sweet 16 win over Michigan State was one of the most memorable moments of March Madness this year, and it was impressive to watch the diminutive 5'8" floor general probe his way through defenses throughout Kansas State's tournament run.

    Grace @gracesporttakes

    So happy that Markquis Nowell has a chance to prove himself with the Raptors. Definitely was the best player to watch in the NCAA tournament. <a href="https://t.co/t85Bg050Vx">pic.twitter.com/t85Bg050Vx</a>

    The Raptors weren't the only team active on the phones after the draft came to an end.

    San Antonio Spurs

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Texas guard Sir' Jabari Rice -- who played four years at New Mexico State -- has agreed on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Corey Barker of <a href="https://twitter.com/OneLegacySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OneLegacySports</a> tells ESPN.

    Philadelphia 76ers

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Undrafted Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV has agreed on a two-way NBA deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Source:<br><br>Sixers are also adding Azuolas Tubelis and Terquavion Smith on two-way deals

    Dallas Mavericks

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Undrafted TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Los Angeles Lakers

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Lakers are signing Florida C Colin Castleton to a two-way contract, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/latimes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@latimes</a>.

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    The Lakers are signing Missouri G D'Moi Hodge to a 2-way contract, sources tell the <a href="https://twitter.com/latimes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@latimes</a>.

    Golden State Warriors

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Undrafted free agent Javan Johnson out of DePaul has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Daniel Hazan of <a href="https://twitter.com/hazansportsmgmt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hazansportsmgmt</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>.

    Chicago Bulls

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Undrafted UConn center Adama Sanogo has agreed on a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN.

