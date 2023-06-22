2023 NBA Draft Selections: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Results

One of the most hyped prospects in league history will officially become an NBA player Thursday night when French center Victor Wembanyama likely goes first overall to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft.

Wembanyama headlines an impressive crop of prospects who will come off the board Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

ESPN will air all 58 picks in the first and second rounds beginning at 8 p.m. ET, while ABC will air only the first round. Also, every selection can be seen in the graphic above, which will be updated throughout the night.

Along with Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, and twins Amen and Ausar Thompson are all expected to come off the board in or around the top five.

Bleacher Report has you covered on draft night as many of the NBA's 30 teams attempt to add some future stars leading up to free agency and the 2023-24 season. B/R's live draft grades for all 30 teams can be found here as well.