    Jaime Jaquez Jr. Heralded by Heat Fans as 'Perfect' Fit After 2023 NBA Draft Pick

    Francisco RosaJune 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Jaime Jaquez Jr.arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    The year of Heat Culture continues.

    A few weeks after being the second No. 8 seed to ever make the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat got a seemingly perfect fit by selecting UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

    Jaquez, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year, is the type of grinder who will fit perfectly into the culture that Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have built in the 305. He should have a fairly seamless transition as he looks to contribute to a win-now team.

    In addition to dropping a career-high 17.8 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last year, Jaquez is also one of the elite perimeter defenders in the draft. He was named to the conference's All-Defensive team in 2021 and 2022 and averaged a career-high 1.5 steals per game this past season.

    Defense reigns supreme when it comes to Heat Culture. Jaquez will be joining an already elite stable of defenders in South Florida in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, among others.

    Analysts and Heat fans took to Twitter to show their approval of the newest member of the team.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    The pick is official! Let's do this <a href="https://twitter.com/jaquez_jr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaquez_jr</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraft</a> <a href="https://t.co/6nkcNwGSqv">pic.twitter.com/6nkcNwGSqv</a>

    JJH @therealjayham

    Jaime is a perfect fit for the Heat.

    Shawn Hugus @duckiesuccumbs

    Jaime Jaquez fits perfectly with the Heat. They will love him.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Jaime Jaquez and the Miami Heat.<br><br>The best combo since.... <a href="https://t.co/0WYBRAndIz">pic.twitter.com/0WYBRAndIz</a>

    Emilio Solano @emilioasolano

    So jealous that the Heat get to have Jaime Jaquez on their team.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Jaime Jaquez will be able to play right away for Miami. Can handle, make the smart play, and a tough defender. And has the cleanest footwork in the draft. Heat fans will love him. <a href="https://t.co/Bz5B4js0nL">pic.twitter.com/Bz5B4js0nL</a>

    Shambles @ShamblesKeem

    Knew the Heat would pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. that's a great pick. Fits every thing they like to do and going to play right away

    Mike Rotolo™ @MikeRotolo35

    Jamie Jaquez is Heat Culture. I love that pick

    Adolfo F. @A_Fermin12

    Jaime is tough !! Wow he will be great in that heat culture. <br><br>Baby manu.

    Chase Larsen @ChaseLarsen2

    Jaime Jaquez is Heat Culture

    alex toledo @tropicalblanket

    Heat fans reaction to the Jaime Jaquez Jr. selection at pick #18 <a href="https://t.co/DMvp7xIfda">pic.twitter.com/DMvp7xIfda</a>

    Will Manso @WillManso

    Welcome to Miami, Jaime Jaquez Jr. <a href="https://t.co/eOlwev2zvw">pic.twitter.com/eOlwev2zvw</a>

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    Whole lot of mid-post back to the basket type play from Jaime Jaquez Jr<br><br>Spo is familiar with that

    Matt Hanifan @mph_824_

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. is such a Heat pick lol should've seen that one coming.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hothothoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hothothoops</a>

    The Heat will be hoping that Jaquez's offense translates as quickly as his defense, since they struggled at times on that end of the floor in the postseason.

    But as so many players have shown in the past, as long as the effort is there, there is a spot available for them in Miami. And Jaquez has proven time and again that he's one of the hardest workers in all of college basketball.

    The Heat's offseason is set to be interesting moving forward, as they seem to be the leader in the clubhouse if superstar Damian Lillard asks out of Portland. That looks far more likely after the Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson at No. 3 overall rather than trading the pick for win-now help.