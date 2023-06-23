Jaime Jaquez Jr. Heralded by Heat Fans as 'Perfect' Fit After 2023 NBA Draft Pick

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The year of Heat Culture continues.

A few weeks after being the second No. 8 seed to ever make the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat got a seemingly perfect fit by selecting UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Jaquez, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year, is the type of grinder who will fit perfectly into the culture that Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have built in the 305. He should have a fairly seamless transition as he looks to contribute to a win-now team.

In addition to dropping a career-high 17.8 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last year, Jaquez is also one of the elite perimeter defenders in the draft. He was named to the conference's All-Defensive team in 2021 and 2022 and averaged a career-high 1.5 steals per game this past season.

Defense reigns supreme when it comes to Heat Culture. Jaquez will be joining an already elite stable of defenders in South Florida in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, among others.

Analysts and Heat fans took to Twitter to show their approval of the newest member of the team.

The Heat will be hoping that Jaquez's offense translates as quickly as his defense, since they struggled at times on that end of the floor in the postseason.

But as so many players have shown in the past, as long as the effort is there, there is a spot available for them in Miami. And Jaquez has proven time and again that he's one of the hardest workers in all of college basketball.

The Heat's offseason is set to be interesting moving forward, as they seem to be the leader in the clubhouse if superstar Damian Lillard asks out of Portland. That looks far more likely after the Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson at No. 3 overall rather than trading the pick for win-now help.