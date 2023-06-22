Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Jarrett Allen Drawing Offers; Mavs Among Teams Interested

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Teams around the NBA are reportedly interested in Jarrett Allen.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Dallas Mavericks are among the teams who have reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers regarding the big man's availability. However, Cleveland has turned away every offer to this point.

