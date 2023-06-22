X

    Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Jarrett Allen Drawing Offers; Mavs Among Teams Interested

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 26: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to the start of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
    Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

    Teams around the NBA are reportedly interested in Jarrett Allen.

    According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Dallas Mavericks are among the teams who have reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers regarding the big man's availability. However, Cleveland has turned away every offer to this point.

