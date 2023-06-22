Report: Qatar Investment Authority Buys Stake in Wizards, Capitals' Parent Company

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Qatar Investment Authority is reportedly buying a minority stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and WNBA's Washington Mystics.

Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported the QIA will purchase 5 percent of the conglomerate. The deal puts a $4.05 billion valuation on the Monumental Sports properties.

Monumental also owns the TV network Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington).

