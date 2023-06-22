X

    Report: Qatar Investment Authority Buys Stake in Wizards, Capitals' Parent Company

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: A view of the the Washington Wizards alternate logo on the court before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena on October 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Qatar Investment Authority is reportedly buying a minority stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and WNBA's Washington Mystics.

    Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported the QIA will purchase 5 percent of the conglomerate. The deal puts a $4.05 billion valuation on the Monumental Sports properties.

    Monumental also owns the TV network Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington).

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.