Warriors, Suns, Wizards Updated Draft Picks After Chris Paul, Beal, Poole Trades

Bradley Beal is headed to the Phoenix Suns. Chris Paul is joining the Golden State Warriors, and the Washington Wizards are receiving Jordan Poole.

Those are the headliners, but they aren't the only moving parts in these trades.

Here's a look at how the Suns, Warriors, and Wizards draft picks shake out after this pair of deals, per ESPN's Bobby Marks, with additional information from Pro Sports Transactions and RealGM.

Golden State Warriors

First round

2023: Own (No. 19)

2024: Own (if Nos. 1-4) or to Boston (if Nos. 5-30)

2025: Own (if No. 1) or to Boston (if Nos. 2-30 and 2024 pick retained)

2026: To Boston if 2024 and 2025 picks retained

2027: Own

2028: Own

2029: Own

2030: To Washington (top-20 protected, per ESPN's Zach Lowe)

Second round

2023: To Cleveland

2024: To Houston (if Nos. 31-55) or Cleveland (if Nos. 56-60)

2025: To Washington or Detroit. Has Charlotte (if Nos. 56-60)

2026: To Atlanta. Has Atlanta

2027: To Washington

2028: To Portland. Has Atlanta

2029: Own

2030: Own

Phoenix Suns

First round

2023: To Brooklyn

2024: Own (Washington can swap)

2025: To Brooklyn

2026: Own (Washington can swap)

2027: To Brooklyn

2028: Own (Brooklyn/Washington can swap)

2029: To Brooklyn

2030: Own (Washington can swap)

Second round

2023: Own (No. 52)

2024: To Washington

2025: To Washington

2026: To Washington

2027: To Washington

2028: To Washington

2029: To Oklahoma City

2030: To Washington

Washington Wizards

First round

2023: Own (No. 8)

2024: Own (if Nos. 1-12), to New York (if Nos. 13-30). Can swap with Phoenix

2025: Own (if Nos. 1-10), to New York (if Nos. 11-30 and retained 2024 pick)

2026: Own (if Nos. 1-8), to New York (if Nos. 9-30 and retained 2024 and 2025 pick). Can swap with Phoenix.

2027: Own

2028: Own. Can swap with Phoenix

2029: Own

2030: Own. Can swap with Phoenix. Has Golden State (top-20 protected)

Second round

2023: To Oklahoma City. Has Portland (No. 35). Has Chicago (No. 42). Has Boston (No. 57)

2024: To Detroit or Minnesota. Has Phoenix

2025: Less favorable of their own and Golden State. Has Phoenix

2026: To New York (if Washington did not send first-round pick by 2026). Has Phoenix

2027: To New York (if Washington did not send first-round pick by 2026). Has Phoenix. Has Golden State

2028: Less favorable of their own and Lakers. Has Phoenix

2029: Own. Has Lakers

2030: Own. Has Phoenix.

