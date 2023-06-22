X

    Warriors, Suns, Wizards Updated Draft Picks After Chris Paul, Beal, Poole Trades

    Julia StumbaughJune 22, 2023

    Bradley Beal is headed to the Phoenix Suns. Chris Paul is joining the Golden State Warriors, and the Washington Wizards are receiving Jordan Poole.

    Those are the headliners, but they aren't the only moving parts in these trades.

    Here's a look at how the Suns, Warriors, and Wizards draft picks shake out after this pair of deals, per ESPN's Bobby Marks, with additional information from Pro Sports Transactions and RealGM.

    Golden State Warriors

    First round

    • 2023: Own (No. 19)
    • 2024: Own (if Nos. 1-4) or to Boston (if Nos. 5-30)
    • 2025: Own (if No. 1) or to Boston (if Nos. 2-30 and 2024 pick retained)
    • 2026: To Boston if 2024 and 2025 picks retained
    • 2027: Own
    • 2028: Own
    • 2029: Own
    • 2030: To Washington (top-20 protected, per ESPN's Zach Lowe)

    Second round

    • 2023: To Cleveland
    • 2024: To Houston (if Nos. 31-55) or Cleveland (if Nos. 56-60)
    • 2025: To Washington or Detroit. Has Charlotte (if Nos. 56-60)
    • 2026: To Atlanta. Has Atlanta
    • 2027: To Washington
    • 2028: To Portland. Has Atlanta
    • 2029: Own
    • 2030: Own

    Phoenix Suns

    First round

    • 2023: To Brooklyn
    • 2024: Own (Washington can swap)
    • 2025: To Brooklyn
    • 2026: Own (Washington can swap)
    • 2027: To Brooklyn
    • 2028: Own (Brooklyn/Washington can swap)
    • 2029: To Brooklyn
    • 2030: Own (Washington can swap)

    Second round

    • 2023: Own (No. 52)
    • 2024: To Washington
    • 2025: To Washington
    • 2026: To Washington
    • 2027: To Washington
    • 2028: To Washington
    • 2029: To Oklahoma City
    • 2030: To Washington

    Washington Wizards

    First round

    • 2023: Own (No. 8)
    • 2024: Own (if Nos. 1-12), to New York (if Nos. 13-30). Can swap with Phoenix
    • 2025: Own (if Nos. 1-10), to New York (if Nos. 11-30 and retained 2024 pick)
    • 2026: Own (if Nos. 1-8), to New York (if Nos. 9-30 and retained 2024 and 2025 pick). Can swap with Phoenix.
    • 2027: Own
    • 2028: Own. Can swap with Phoenix
    • 2029: Own
    • 2030: Own. Can swap with Phoenix. Has Golden State (top-20 protected)

    Second round

    • 2023: To Oklahoma City. Has Portland (No. 35). Has Chicago (No. 42). Has Boston (No. 57)
    • 2024: To Detroit or Minnesota. Has Phoenix
    • 2025: Less favorable of their own and Golden State. Has Phoenix
    • 2026: To New York (if Washington did not send first-round pick by 2026). Has Phoenix
    • 2027: To New York (if Washington did not send first-round pick by 2026). Has Phoenix. Has Golden State
    • 2028: Less favorable of their own and Lakers. Has Phoenix
    • 2029: Own. Has Lakers
    • 2030: Own. Has Phoenix.

