Knicks Rumors: Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo Eyed by Several 'Influential' NY Execs

It appears Donte DiVincenzo could find his way back to an Eastern Conference franchise this summer after spending the 2022-23 season with the Golden State Warriors.

Several "influential" executives within the New York Knicks organization are "fans of the idea" of signing DiVincenzo this offseason, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

DiVincenzo signed a two-year deal with the Warriors ahead of the 2022-23 campaign with a player option for the second season worth $4.7 million.

The 26-year-old is expected to decline that option to become a free agent this summer, and he will "will likely be too expensive for the Warriors to re-sign" on the open market, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported June 18.

DiVincenzo had a solid 2022-23 season with the Dubs, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 72 games—mostly off the bench—while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from deep.

The Villanova product spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks before being traded to the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 season.

He played a key role for Milwaukee in the starting lineup during its 2020-21 NBA title-winning campaign. In 66 games, he averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 42.0 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

The Knicks desperately need to make some upgrades this summer if they hopes to compete with the likes of the Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference.

While DiVincenzo isn't the star player New York has been eyeing to pair with Jalen Brunson, he would be a valuable depth addition for the franchise behind Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley.

DiVincenzo should receive a decent amount of interest from contending teams this summer as one of the better bench players in the NBA, so expect the Knicks to face some competition for his services.