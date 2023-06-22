NBA Rumors: Scoot Henderson to Hornets Has 'Serious Momentum' amid Miller Draft Buzz

Christian Bonin/NBAE via Getty Images

Even though reports have Brandon Miller as the likely target for the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Scoot Henderson appears to be making a late push to be the team's selection.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the G League Ignite point guard is "gaining serious momentum" to be taken by the Hornets.

The Hornets brought Henderson and Miller back to Charlotte this week for a second workout in front of team officials.

In ESPN's most recent mock draft, Jeremy Woo noted the feeling coming out of Monday's workout was that Miller "further helped himself" with a "much greater intensity level" and a positive meeting with Michael Jordan that led "all indications are that the Hornets are prepared to go with Miller" at No. 2 overall.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters on Wednesday the team was likely going to use that pick, though he didn't rule out trading down, and they have zeroed in on two players.

Kupchak didn't name the players, though it seems like Henderson or Miller will be the selection.

One other notable comment from Kupchak is he doesn't think the Hornets need to concern themselves with which player is the best fit based on where their roster is at right now.

"I don't think we're at the stage where we're good enough to focus on fit," he said. "Next year, knock on wood, we're healthy, we might be getting close where we could look a little bit more to fit. But right now, it's about adding the best player that we could possibly add to the team. ... We're going to take the player that we feel is best for this organization going forward."

This could be an indication they prefer Henderson because there have been questions about pairing him with LaMelo Ball. Both players are point guards who would be at their best as the primary ball-handler for an offense.

Ball connected on 40.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes last season.

The Hornets shouldn't be operating like a team that needs to be concerned about finding the best fit. They've had losing records in seven of the past nine seasons, including a 27-55 finish last season, and haven't made the playoffs since 2015-16.

If Kupchak and the front office view Henderson as the best player on the board when their pick comes up, drafting him would be the smart move for the franchise.