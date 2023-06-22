Chris Paul Trade Rumors: 2nd Deal for PG Could Be Combined with Beal, Porziņģis Moves

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Washington Wizards continue their roster teardown this summer, Chris Paul seems like the next obvious trade candidate for the club.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the recently agreed-upon three-team trade involving the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies headlined by Marcus Smart and Kristaps Porziņģis could expand to include the Paul-Bradley Beal deal that was agreed to last weekend.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics-Wizards-Grizzlies trade agreement, with Smart going to Memphis, Porziņģis and two draft picks going to Boston and Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala heading to Washington.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Paul, Landry Shamet, at least four second-round draft picks and multiple pick swaps will go from Phoenix to Washington in exchange for Beal.

Fischer noted the Suns and Wizards have a trade call planned with the NBA on Friday to complete the Beal-Paul deal.

There's been an assumption Paul won't play for the Wizards even if the trade goes through, but Wojnarowski said earlier this week on SportsCenter (starts at 4:10 mark) the team has imagined a scenario "where Chris Paul is their point guard this season."

B/R's Chris Haynes reported on Sunday the Wizards are "likely to reroute" Paul in a trade, and the Los Angeles Clippers "are expected to pursue a reunion" with the 12-time All-Star.



The Celtics, who are already involved in one of the agreed-upon trades, would seem an unlikely fit for Paul. Even though they will lose Smart from their backcourt rotation when the deal is finalized, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard seem ready to take on bigger roles.

The Clippers have been trying to find a point guard who can run the offense for years. Paul hasn't played with this version of the team led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but he's proven himself to be adaptable at playing various styles over the course of his career alongside stars like James Harden, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

There's very little incentive for the Wizards to keep Paul at this stage of his career. They may not want to bottom out, but trading Beal and Porziņģis and potentially losing Kyle Kuzma in free agency suggests new president Michael Winger wants to overhaul everything.

Paul can still be a useful player for a contending team. He averaged 13.9 points on 37.5 percent shooting from three-point range, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in 59 starts for the Suns last season.