Grizzlies Rumors: Magic's Franz Wagner Targeted in Trade Before Marcus Smart Deal

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Before agreeing to a deal that will land them Marcus Smart, the Memphis Grizzlies spent a long time scouring the NBA for wing players who could provide a boost to their roster.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic is one of those targeted by Memphis in recent months.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported overnight the Grizzlies, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards agreed to terms on a trade sending Smart to Memphis, Kristaps Porziņģis, the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Golden State Warriors' protected 2024 pick to Boston and Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and the No. 35 pick in the 2023 draft to Washington.

It's not a surprise the Grizzlies were targeting upgrades going back to the regular season. They were one of the top teams in the Western Conference and looking to solidify their roster going into the playoffs.

Memphis' big-man rotation took a hit over the course of the season with injuries to Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

A player like Wagner wouldn't have solved that particular problem, but he would've given them more firepower on the offensive end of the court.

But it would make no sense for the Magic to trade Wagner at this point unless they are getting a massive haul back in return. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players from the 2021 draft class that also includes Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes.

Wagner finished the 2022-23 season averaging 18.6 points on 48.5 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 80 starts. He's part of a very promising young duo in Orlando, along with reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero.

It's been a long time since the Magic have had two building blocks at the level of Wagner and Banchero. There would be no reason to think about breaking them up right now, especially since Wagner has two years remaining on his rookie deal if the Magic pick up his 2024-25 option.

The Grizzlies could still look to make another significant move before or after the draft. They own the No. 25 overall pick on Thursday night and all of their future first-round picks to deal from.