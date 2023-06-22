X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Eyed by Pacers amid De'Andre Hunter Buzz

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 6: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the Western Conference Semi Finals during the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Indiana Pacers have reportedly inquired about the availability of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga on the trade market.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Pacers are in search of a starting forward, and they contacted the Warriors to ask about Kuminga's availability.

    The Pacers reportedly also got close to acquiring forward De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, but they were unwilling to move down from the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft as part of the deal.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

