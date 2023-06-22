NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Eyed by Pacers amid De'Andre Hunter Buzz

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly inquired about the availability of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga on the trade market.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Pacers are in search of a starting forward, and they contacted the Warriors to ask about Kuminga's availability.

The Pacers reportedly also got close to acquiring forward De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, but they were unwilling to move down from the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft as part of the deal.

