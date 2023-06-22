Knicks Rumors: Paul George Trade Talks Held; Clippers Star Not Expected to Be Dealt

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers aren't expected to trade star Paul George anytime soon, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the New York Knicks discussed a deal with the Clippers.

Fischer added Los Angeles is rebuffing any outside interest for the moment:

"Portland has indeed registered interest in creating a package around the No. 3 pick for George, sources said, but those talks did not gain any traction with Los Angeles. There has certainly been talk of New York's interest in acquiring George should the Clippers truly make him available, but Los Angeles has the intention to continue bolstering its roster around George and Kawhi Leonard—as evidenced by the team's attempt to bring [Malcolm] Brogdon into the fold."

