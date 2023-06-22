NFL Rumors: 'Plenty of Noise' Vikings Will Wait to Extend Justin Jefferson's Contract

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings don't appear to be in a rush to sign star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a long-term extension.

Jefferson is under contract through the 2024 NFL season after Minnesota triggered his fifth-year option. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that "there's plenty of noise out there that the Vikings will wait" on a new contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter the Vikings consider the three-time Pro Bowler to be a "cornerstone player" and "the best receiver in the league."

Still, Fowler said there are "two potential hurdles" standing in the way of an agreement between the respective sides. Jefferson's rookie deal has plenty of time to run, and the receiver market is more inflated than ever with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill averaging $30 million annually.

Beyond the fact Jefferson's salary cap hits of $4.2 million in 2023 and $19.7 million in 2024 are bargains, perhaps there's a sort of market correction by the time he hits free agency in two years.

Of course, that seems unlikely to happen, as does the potential for the 24-year-old to experience any sort of downturn that might hurt his value.

Since entering the league in 2020, Jefferson has been the most consistent pass-catcher in the league. He's averaging 96.5 yards per game and led the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) in 2022.

As Florio wrote, the Vikings' deliberate approach to negotiations isn't without risk.

Jefferson could grow more frustrated as the situation drags on. The Tennessee Titans' relationship with A.J. Brown quickly deteriorated for similar reasons and precipitated his trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Waiting around might also mean the cost of keeping him rises significantly. Minnesota would wind up basically paying back all the money it's saving with Jefferson's rookie contract, so all of the stalling would be for nothing.

Time is on the Vikings' side for now, but the front office won't get to enjoy that luxury forever.