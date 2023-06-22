Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Tommaso Ciampa and More

2 of 3

Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reported that CM Punk's Collision promo was "100 percent off-the-cuff."

Perhaps that is why the locker room is again divided, according to Dave Meltzer during an appearance on POST Wrestling with John Pollock and Brandon Thurston.

Meltzer described the divisiveness was "at a pretty bad point" again, with both sides taking exception to the other taking their issues public instead of keep them in-house, as had been the agreement from the start.

Punk made light of perceived "softness" on the part of The Elite while Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks openly mocked the former world champion during a trios main event in Chicago back in November 2022.

Assuming Meltzer's report is accurate, and there is any chance that Punk and The Elite will ever truly get along enough to work harmoniously in the same company, there likely needs to be a proper discussion in which both sides clear the air behind the scenes.

They do not have to work together on-screen, but history will repeat itself at some point if the two sides do not patch things up rather than relying on lawyers and management to relay messages and play middle people.

As for the Collision promo, it felt very much like an unscripted one. Given the emotion and the red-hot crowd, it was for the best, even if it stirred up internet speculation and backstage reports about hurt feelings.