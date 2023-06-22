5-Star PF Recruit Jarin Stevenson Commits to Alabama, Will Reclassify to 2023

Set Number: X164278 TK1

Five-star forward Jarin Stevenson has reclassified to the class of 2023 and has committed to playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, he announced Wednesday.

"They have great people and facilities," Stevenson told ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. "I like their NBA-style offense. Coach [Nate] Oats is really into analytics. He makes team decisions based on percentages. I like that. Numbers don't lie."

