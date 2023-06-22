5-Star PF Recruit Jarin Stevenson Commits to Alabama, Will Reclassify to 2023

5-Star PF Recruit Jarin Stevenson Commits to Alabama, Will Reclassify to 2023June 22, 2023
Five-star forward Jarin Stevenson has reclassified to the class of 2023 and has committed to playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, he announced Wednesday.
"They have great people and facilities," Stevenson told ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. "I like their NBA-style offense. Coach [Nate] Oats is really into analytics. He makes team decisions based on percentages. I like that. Numbers don't lie."
Jarin Stevenson @JarinStevenson
I want to thank everyone who supported me and showed me love. With lots of prayer, I have decided to reclass to 2023 and play for the University of Alabama. 🐘 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://t.co/mtzwu0sEs5">pic.twitter.com/mtzwu0sEs5</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
