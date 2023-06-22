X

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Slams Anonymously Sourced NBA Rumors: 'Put a Name on It'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 11: NBA player Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics attends a game between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sky 93-80. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The NBA summer rumor mill is just getting started, and Jayson Tatum is already tired of it.

    Tatum took to Twitter on Wednesday to bemoan the use of anonymous sources in stories.

    Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0

    Anybody else tired of seeing "per source" after every quote? Put a name on it orrrrr keep that shit to ya self lol

    It's unclear if Tatum was referring to any one story in particular or has become disenchanted with rumor culture as a whole. The Boston Celtics reportedly agreed to a trade Wednesday to acquire Kristaps Porziņģis, a deal that broke via several reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

