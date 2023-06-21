Bulls Rumors: Derrick Jones Jr. Declines $3.3M Player Option, Will Enter Free Agency

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Derrick Jones Jr. will hit the open market this offseason.

The Chicago Bulls forward declined his $3.3 million player option for 2023-24 and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Jones' decision to enter free agency is an unexpected pivot as he told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago in April that he intended to pick up his player option and return to the Bulls in 2023-24.

"Like I told Coach (Billy Donovan) and everybody else, I'm locked in for two years. I didn't sign for two years for no reason. So I'm here for two years," Jones said at the time. "I just gotta sit down with my agent and talk to him, figure things out. But I don't see why not. I got no other plans, yet."

He added: "I just love being with these guys. I know my role isn't always what I want it to be. I've been through a few injuries that might've set me back a little bit. I feel like a healthy DJ for all 82 is very special. But I feel like I've played well when given minutes. I've done everything I can do with the role that I was given. Sometimes, I need to be a little more aggressive offensively. But defensively, I just do what I do."

Jones spent the last two seasons of his career in Chicago and is coming off a 2022-23 season that saw him average 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 64 games off the bench while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from deep.

The 26-year-old began his career with the Phoenix Suns in 2016-17 before joining the Miami Heat during the 2017-18 season. He spent two and a half seasons in Miami before playing for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020-21.

Jones' best season came in 2019-20 when he averaged 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 59 games with the Heat while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 28.0 percent from deep.

While Jones could still return to Chicago on a new deal, he could very well find himself in a new destination as he could be a valuable depth player off the bench for any contending team.