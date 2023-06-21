Lakers Rumors: LA 'Searching for Trade Avenues' to Move Up in 2023 NBA Draft

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in making some moves at this year's NBA draft.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, "Baylor guard Keyonte George is another ball-handler expected to be selected in the first half of the first round. The Lakers, at No. 17, have been searching for trade avenues to move up into the early teens, perhaps to take George, but he declined to say whether he'd worked out for Los Angeles."

Granted, there are conflicting reports about what the Lakers actually intend to do with that pick.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that "there has been a growing buzz in recent days that the Lakers, more likely than not, will trade their pick, whether it's moving up, down or out of the draft altogether."

If they trade the pick, Buha noted it could be packaged with Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba—and their combined $26.8 million in salary—in exchange for a veteran player. Among the names he mentioned as potential targets included Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gary Trent Jr. and Royce O'Neale.

As for the possibility of staying put at No. 17, Buha noted that the Lakers have been "consistently linked in recent weeks" to Kobe Bufkin, Dereck Lively II, Jett Howard, Nick Smith Jr. and Noah Clowney.

There is plenty of uncertainty heading into this offseason for the Lakers. Assuming LeBron James doesn't retire, the core of him and Anthony Davis will headline the roster, while Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Christie seem likely to return.

Beyond that, the roster is very open.

Re-signing restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura seems like a likely priority, while D'Angelo Russell's tough postseason likely will have the team seeking an upgrade at point guard.

The Lakers impressively reshuffled their roster around midseason last year after the disastrous Russell Westbrook era, playing their way into the play-in tournament and eventually the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka will be busy this summer looking to replicate that roster-building magic.