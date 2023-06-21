Magic Trade Rumors: Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony Could Be Shopped If ORL Drafts Guard

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Orlando Magic may consider dealing either Jalen Suggs or Cole Anthony if the team selects a guard in the draft, such as Arkansas' Anthony Black or Overtime Elite's Ausar Thompson.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports provided more information on Wednesday:

"The Magic are indeed considering guards with size at No. 6. Arkansas playmaker Anthony Black had a strong visit with Orlando and believes he's very much in play for the sixth selection."

"Black's camp initially showed resistance to working out for the Magic, sources said, because of Orlando's perceived logjam in the backcourt with a trio of first-round guards in Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. Anthony will become extension eligible this summer and is considered to have a great relationship with the Magic front office, but Orlando has left various personnel with the impression that drafting a guard like Ausar or Black would lead the Magic to exploring trade opportunities for one of Suggs or Anthony."

Anthony has one more year left on his deal before he's eligible to enter restricted free agency. The 23-year-old averaged 13.0 points on 45.4 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last year in 60 games.

Suggs is in his second year in the league after going No. 5 overall to the Magic in the 2021 draft. He posted 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists last year in 53 games.

The Magic are on the rise after improving by 12 wins year-over-year and finishing with a 34-48 record last season. Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero looks like a franchise cornerstone, but more work needs to be done around him and Franz Wagner.

Orlando has the No. 6 and No. 11 overall picks in this year's draft, however, putting the Magic in a position to instantly improve the roster.