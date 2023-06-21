Kristaps Porziņģis' Trade to Celtics Has Fans Dreaming of Another NBA Finals Run

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics, who reached five of the last seven Eastern Conference Finals and made the 2022 NBA Finals, appear primed for another deep playoff run in 2023-24.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics were working toward a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards that would send Kristaps Porziņģis to Boston.

Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey, Danilo Gallinari and the 30th pick of Thursday's NBA draft would go to Washington, while Malcolm Brogdon would land with the Clippers.

The idea of Porziņģis teaming up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown drew rave reviews on social media:

While durability has been a concern at times during Porziņģis' career, he is coming off an excellent season with the Wizards that saw him average 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.

He would provide additional rim protection in the frontcourt and much-needed depth alongside the 37-year-old Al Horford and often-injured Rob Williams.

Porziņģis could also work in pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops with Tatum and Brown or stretch the floor as a matchup nightmare for opposing bigs. That would, in turn, open up more driving lanes for his star teammates on the wing.

Boston will once again be in championship-or-bust mode next season with this trade.