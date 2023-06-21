X

    Kristaps Porziņģis' Trade to Celtics Has Fans Dreaming of Another NBA Finals Run

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards gestures against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics, who reached five of the last seven Eastern Conference Finals and made the 2022 NBA Finals, appear primed for another deep playoff run in 2023-24.

    On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics were working toward a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards that would send Kristaps Porziņģis to Boston.

    Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey, Danilo Gallinari and the 30th pick of Thursday's NBA draft would go to Washington, while Malcolm Brogdon would land with the Clippers.

    The idea of Porziņģis teaming up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown drew rave reviews on social media:

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Kristaps Porzingis would be an incredible acquisition for the Celtics. The frontcourt combinations they'd have would be the best in the NBA. Porzingis would add a scoring element that Horford and Time Lord also don't. <a href="https://t.co/sZyhaLoPfm">https://t.co/sZyhaLoPfm</a>

    Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

    There was plenty of talk around the league about Boston looking to package Payton Pritchard and No. 35 to get into the first round. But one source insisted Celtics were prioritizing ways to trade Malcolm Brogdon for a big swing. Boston adding Kristaps Porzingis certainly counts.

    Mike @MikeAdxx

    So you're telling me that this is a straight swap of Brogdon for Porzingis for the Celtics ????? Omg Brad is different dawg

    CelticsNation (temporary Nuggets fan) @CookedByCeltics

    Marcus Smart<br>Jaylen Brown<br>Jayson Tatum<br>Kristaps Porzingis<br>Rob Williams<br><br>Derrick White<br>Grant Williams<br>Al Horford<br>Sam Hauser<br><br>Another Brad masterclass <a href="https://t.co/ceJ93BNUb6">pic.twitter.com/ceJ93BNUb6</a>

    GreenRunsDeep @CelticsGRD

    Malcolm Brogdon wasn't a great fit for Boston, Kristaps Porzingis to Boston would be amazing <a href="https://t.co/IqTV1NnQEA">https://t.co/IqTV1NnQEA</a>

    CelticsNation (temporary Nuggets fan) @CookedByCeltics

    Brad might be on Ainge's level soon, he just traded Brogdon for Kristaps straight up

    NBA World @NBAW0RLD24

    The Boston Celtics are looking SCARY. <a href="https://t.co/kR6OSQyV0v">pic.twitter.com/kR6OSQyV0v</a>

    Trey @TA1297

    The Celtics have now a ridiculous amount rim protection

    GreenRunsDeep @CelticsGRD

    Celtics are winning it all<br>2024 NBA Champions ☘️ <a href="https://t.co/kPxrhehTiW">pic.twitter.com/kPxrhehTiW</a>

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    The more I think about this trade, the more I like it for the Celtics. <br><br>Porzingis is capable of being the No. 2 scorer on many nights. He also gives Boston rim protection for when Robert Williams is hurt, and can pull other bigs away from the basket. <br><br>Also a pretty good passer.

    While durability has been a concern at times during Porziņģis' career, he is coming off an excellent season with the Wizards that saw him average 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.

    He would provide additional rim protection in the frontcourt and much-needed depth alongside the 37-year-old Al Horford and often-injured Rob Williams.

    Porziņģis could also work in pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops with Tatum and Brown or stretch the floor as a matchup nightmare for opposing bigs. That would, in turn, open up more driving lanes for his star teammates on the wing.

    Boston will once again be in championship-or-bust mode next season with this trade.