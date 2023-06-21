Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Unlikely to Return After Kristaps Porziņģis Trade

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Grant Williams will likely find himself with a new team next season.

The Boston Celtics are reportedly finalizing a three-team deal to acquire Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported Wednesday that completion of the deal "would likely mean" Williams will find a new home this summer.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

