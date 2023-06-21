Fred VanVleet Rumors: Raptors Are 'Very Much on the Table' with 'Big-Money' Contract

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors aren't going to let Fred VanVleet walk without a fight.

Matt Moore of The Action Network reported the Raptors are preparing a "big-money offer" for their point guard ahead of the start of free agency.

This year's free-agent class isn't quite as deep as some past years, but the 2023 market features several big names.

Perennial All-Stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving could change teams, while VanVleet and Kyle Kuzma could be difference-makers in 2023-24 and beyond. Stars Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson have headlined a robust trade rumor mill, and eyes are on Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton following Bradley Beal's trade to the Phoenix Suns.

With high-profile teams like the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers expected to be active to fill out their rosters, we could see a number of veterans take a discount in search of a championship. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are also armed with significant cap space they can use to improve their youth-laden rosters—including expected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio—so there should be a lot of action when free agency opens on June 30.

