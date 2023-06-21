Knicks Rumors: Obi Toppin, Tom Thibodeau Had 'Intense Verbal Altercation' in Playoffs

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin and head coach Tom Thibodeau engaged in an "intense verbal altercation" following the team's Game 4 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

Katz added the argument "spilled into the postgame meeting once the doors closed," though he reported the situation didn't lead to any "fallout" or "lingering resentment."

As Katz explained, more than anything the story underscores the need for the Knicks to outline Toppin's role and sort out his long-term future. That preferably happens this offseason because the 25-year-old is eligible for restricted free agency in 2024.

Along the present course, a big payday won't be forthcoming for Toppin, not when he has been limited to role player status since New York selected him eighth overall in the 2020 draft. This past season, he averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in just 15.7 minutes per game.

Katz polled 15 people NBA front offices, and 10 of the respondents pegged Toppin's value "within shouting distance" of the $12.2 million midlevel exception. From Toppin's perspective, he might feel he's worth more than that.

One problem is that his usage may not increase significantly in New York as long as Julius Randle is on the roster and healthy. He's not going to dislodge the two-time All-Star, and playing them together is tough because they aren't a complementary fit in the frontcourt.

When it comes to trading Toppin, the Knicks have painted themselves into a corner because there's no way they can recoup the top-10 pick they used to get him three years ago. The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy spoke to one NBA executive who said his departure could yield a late first-rounder.

Maybe it's too early to throw in the towel, but it seems like Toppin and New York would be better off going in different directions this summer.