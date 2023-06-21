Warriors Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Not Shopped amid Interest from Lottery Team

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors don't appear inclined to trade Jonathan Kuminga this summer despite receiving interest from a team that holds a high pick in the 2023 draft.

One team in the lottery has inquired about trading for Kuminga, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, but the Warriors aren't shopping around the 2021 seventh overall pick.

"One of the exploratory conversations that surfaced, via ESPN, was a trade-up scenario involving Kuminga," Slater wrote. "From my understanding, that was an inbound call from a team in the lottery that has registered regular interest in Kuminga dating back a year. Multiple team sources have been adamant that the Warriors aren't shopping Kuminga around."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.