X

    Warriors Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Not Shopped amid Interest from Lottery Team

    Erin WalshJune 21, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors don't appear inclined to trade Jonathan Kuminga this summer despite receiving interest from a team that holds a high pick in the 2023 draft.

    One team in the lottery has inquired about trading for Kuminga, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, but the Warriors aren't shopping around the 2021 seventh overall pick.

    "One of the exploratory conversations that surfaced, via ESPN, was a trade-up scenario involving Kuminga," Slater wrote. "From my understanding, that was an inbound call from a team in the lottery that has registered regular interest in Kuminga dating back a year. Multiple team sources have been adamant that the Warriors aren't shopping Kuminga around."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Warriors Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Not Shopped amid Interest from Lottery Team
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon