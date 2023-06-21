Michael Jordan to Make Decision on Hornets' No. 2 Pick amid Henderson, Miller Rumors

AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File

Michael Jordan may be on his way out as the Charlotte Hornets' majority governor, but he'll still have final say on whom the team takes with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft, general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters Wednesday.

"He's always, at the end of the day, deferred to me," Kupchak said. "I can't think of too many times that we weren't on the same page."

The Hornets are widely expected to choose between G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

Henderson is currently listed as a -260 favorite to be selected at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Miller coming in at +170.

Those odds come as a slight surprise, given Miller was pegged as the favorite for much of the process due to his natural fit with the Hornets' core. Charlotte is in desperate need of switchability and floor spacing at the wing, and Miller should provide both at the next level.

Henderson, meanwhile, projects as an awkward basketball fit with LaMelo Ball. While Ball has shown an ability to stretch the floor with his shooting, both he and Henderson work best with the ball in their hands. Ball is one of the NBA's most creative passers and already has an All-Star selection under his belt. It would be a risk in the development of both young guards to use them in a tandem—especially given Henderson's below-average jumper.

That said, Henderson had been considered the clear No. 2 player in this class behind Victor Wembanyama for months prior to the lottery. There's something commendable about picking the best player and hoping the talent of both young guards turns them into a dynamic duo that can attack from any level.

If the decision ultimately fails, well, Jordan will likely be too busy counting his financial windfall from the sale to notice.

