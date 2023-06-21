X

    Mikal Bridges Trade Rumors: Execs Feel Nets Are 'Turning Up Their Noses' on Value

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2023

    The Brooklyn Nets don't appear all that motivated to move Mikal Bridges.

    ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the 8:33 mark of his podcast Wednesday the Nets wouldn't seriously consider an offer of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and Anfernee Simons in return for Bridges.

    Lowe added that some people around the league believe Brooklyn is "turning up their noses a little bit" at good-faith negotiations centered the 26-year-old wing. Other sources, however, believe the team's defiant stance is understandable.

    Bridges is a dynamic two-way player who thrived once he assumed a bigger role following his trade to the Nets. He averaged 26.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 27 games with the team.

    The $69.9 million he's owed over the next three years is a bit of a bargain as well.

    It's not hard to see why the 6'6" forward would be coveted by the Blazers or other teams with title aspirations.

    That obviously puts a premium on Bridges' value in any swap. Further complicating matters is that the Nets may have limited appetite for a package highlighted by young players and draft picks.

    Brooklyn can't exactly embrace a full rebuild when so much of its future draft capital is controlled by the Houston Rockets. Even if the franchise isn't a serious championship threat, a top-six finish or even just getting into the playoffs is better than being terrible and watching a premium draft selection convey to Houston.

    Unless they're doing a reverse of the Kevin Durant deal and sending Bridges out for an All-Star-caliber talent, the trade may not make a ton of sense.