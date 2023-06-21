Scoot Henderson Downplays Victor Wembanyama Matchup: 'It Was Cool, I Guess'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

If confidence is a deciding factor for teams when debating over draft prospects, Scoot Henderson would be a dream pick.

Speaking to ESPN's Hanif Abdurraqib about his head-to-head matchup with Victor Wembanyama last October, Henderson didn't really seem to care he shared the floor with the most-hyped draft prospect in 20 years.

"It was cool, I guess," Henderson said. "Pretty sure it's cool to be on the court with me too, though."

The hype for both prospects hit another level on Oct. 4 when Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 team took on Henderson and the G League Ignite in a showcase game.

Wembanyama scored 37 points on 7-of-11 shooting from three-point range and had five blocks.

Henderson did pretty well for himself with 28 points, nine assists and five rebounds in a 122-115 win.

The two teams played a second game on Oct. 6, but Henderson left in the first quarter when he banged knees with Wembanyama. He was considered day-to-day with a bone bruise, the G League Ignite announced.

Wembanyama has been the most-hyped draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003. He's a virtual lock to be taken No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

Henderson has seen his stock fluctuate slightly over the course of the G League season, but it seems like he could end up being selected No. 2 by the Charlotte Hornets or No. 3 by the Portland Trail Blazers.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman noted there's some divide within the Hornets front office between Henderson and Brandon Miller, but the "majority of NBA scouting sources we've spoken with still prefer Henderson over Miller in a vacuum."

Henderson appeared in 19 games for the G League Ignite during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.