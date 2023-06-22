BS Meter on the Latest NHL Draft, Free Agency and Trade Rumors

0 of 5

The Stanley Cup has been awarded. The drunk parade speeches have gone viral.

And the craggy beards that were emblematic of the two-month struggle for NHL supremacy are being shorn, as we speak, to reveal pale skin.

In other words, folks, welcome to the offseason.

But as the days count down to summer's biggest off-ice event—the entry draft that'll cover two days next week in Nashville, Tennessee—it's not as if things have gone totally dark.

Rumors about trades, signings and other would-be transactions are keeping the B/R hockey staff's BS senses tingling. To that end, we took a look at a few of the hottest suggestions making the rounds these days and applied our BS Meter litmus test to gauge their voracity.

Take a look at what we came up with and feel free to drop a take of your own in the comments.