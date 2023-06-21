Video: Lions Reveal Alternate Helmet to Be Worn with Grey Uniforms for 2023-24 Season

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The Detroit Lions are entering the 2023 season with a sense of optimism after a strong finish to last year, and now they will have a fresh new look to coincide with their newfound positivity.

On Wednesday, the Lions unveiled their alternate blue helmets for the upcoming campaign, which will be the franchise's 90th season:

The Lions also explained the intricate details of the new helmet, which will only be worn with their all-gray alternate uniform in Week 8's Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. The shade of blue is a color never worn in the NFL, and the logo is a throwback to pay homage and celebrate the team's beginnings:

Detroit finished the 2022 season with five wins in its last six games for a 9-8 record, its first time finishing above .500 since 2017. Head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff thrived in their second year together, and they hope the momentum carries over into this season.

The Lions will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL season opener on Thursday, Sept. 7.