Windhorst: NBA Scouts Say Scoot Henderson Would Be Top Pick in 2024 Draft, Maybe 2025

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

While highly-touted combo guard Scoot Henderson is expected to be a top-three selection in Thursday's 2023 NBA draft, there's reportedly a belief that he would be the best player in future draft classes.

During Wednesday's episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he has heard that the Portland Trail Blazers are likely to use the No. 3 pick rather than trade the selection, largely due to Henderson's potential to be one of the best players to enter the league over the next few years.

"I have scouts who I trust--this is not my opinion, this is scouts who I trust--tell me that Scoot Henderson, the way things look right now, would be the No. 1 pick in 2024 and maybe even 2025, based on the flow of what those draft classes look like," Windhorst said at the 39:26 mark. "So you have a player here who in many other years, would be potentially a No. 1 pick, which is one of the reasons why I think the Blazers have gotten to this."

Henderson starred for G League Ignite last season and averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals. His combination of athleticism and playmaking abilities make him one of the most unique talents in this year's class. He's reportedly also under consideration by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 2 pick, along with star forward Brandon Miller.

It can be expected that Henderson won't have to wait too long to hear his name called on Thursday.