Final Picks for Omega vs. Ospreay, Danielson vs. Okada and AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

0 of 11

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

If the inaugural installment was any indication, AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023 is bound to be a must-see spectacle.

Sunday's show boasts an even more loaded lineup than last year's, headlined by the highly-anticipated rematch between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Joining them at the top of the card will be Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada, who will finally collide in a dream match for the ages. Even without anything at stake, it should still end up being one of the best bouts of the year.

Forbidden Door provides the top talent from AEW and NJPW an opportunity to prove their superiority over the opposing promotion, and the fans with a multitude of matches many thought they'd never see.

With a number of massive AEW and NJPW shows on the horizon, who will reign supreme in each bout and begin to build momentum?

Ahead of tonight's stacked show, these are the last-minute picks that matter most.