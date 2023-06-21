Zach LaVine Rumors: Bulls Wouldn't Trade Star for Bradley Beal-Type Contract Dump

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards shocked the basketball world when they agreed to trade star shooting guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for an unsubstantial return. The Chicago Bulls reportedly will not follow that blueprint while exploring trades for their star player.

According to Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, the Bulls appear to be open to trading star wing Zach LaVine this offseason, but it would take a significant package to pry him away from Chicago:

"The Chicago Bulls are fielding calls on most of their roster and have had exploratory talks on Zach LaVine, but their asking price for the 28-year-old is believed to be closer to a traditional star trade rather than the Bradley Beal cap-dump move from Washington over the weekend — Chicago would want a package centered around a younger player with upside and multiple picks for LaVine, sources say."

It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday that the Wizards agreed to trade Beal to the Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps. It's a surprising deal for a player of Beal's caliber, but Washington was clearly motivated to get his massive contract off the books as the franchise enters another rebuild.

LaVine, who is entering the second year of his five-year, $215 million max contract, can be a difference-maker who will thrive on a contending team. The two-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season.

It would behoove the Bulls to hold onto LaVine until the right offer comes their way.