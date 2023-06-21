Tobias Harris Trade Rumors: 'No Real Traction' on 76ers Star Entering 2023 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As veteran forward Tobias Harris enters the final year of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, there's a belief that the team could look to use him as a trade chip to help improve the roster. However, it sounds like the Sixers are in no rush to ship him away.

Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reported that it's unlikely that Harris gets moved this week ahead of Thursday's 2023 NBA draft.

"One source familiar with the Sixers' thinking urged caution when asked if a deal for Harris could materialize this week, suggesting there was no real traction on a deal at present and that the team wouldn't rush into a deal just to trade Harris for the sake of it," Neubeck wrote.

CBS Sports' Michael Kaskey-Blomain echoed those sentiments:

Harris is set to make $39.2 million for the 2023-24 season. Despite his hefty salary, Philadelphia is willing to remain patient in exploring potential trades, as the franchise is hoping to maintain its status as one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders.

"While shifting trade rules will alter their options after July 1st, the Sixers believe they'll have multiple windows (the draft, the pre-camp period, and the pre-deadline period) to explore potential trades, and won't commit to dealing Harris unless it improves Philadelphia's flexibility or top-end ceiling," Neubeck added.

Harris' production has diminished over the past two seasons since the Sixers acquired James Harden and inserted him as the No. 2 option behind star center and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. This past season, Harris averaged 14.7 points, his lowest mark since 2015-16 with the Orlando Magic.

Still, the 30-year-old can be a consistent contributor in the right situation, so it remains to be seen if another team could convince the Sixers to deal him away.