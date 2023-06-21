Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Increasing Likelihood' LAL Deal No. 17 Draft Pick

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Lakers move the No. 17 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "there is an increasing likelihood" the Lakers will trade the first-round selection.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.