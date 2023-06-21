X

    Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Increasing Likelihood' LAL Deal No. 17 Draft Pick

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: LeBron James #6 embraces Lonnie Walker IV #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers before round 2 game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Lakers move the No. 17 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.

    According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "there is an increasing likelihood" the Lakers will trade the first-round selection.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.